Dujon Sterling joins Wigan Athletic on loan

London [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Arsenal's defender Dujon Sterling joined Wigan Athletic club on loan for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

The 19-year-old defender has come all the way through Arsenal's academy ranks and made his senior debut in September 2017, replacing Davide Zappacosta in a League Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

Sterling spent last season in League One with Coventry City, where he made 40 appearances and helped the newly-promoted side to a respectable league finish of eighth.

Sterling will now link up with Paul Cook's Latics, following in the footsteps of Reece James, who spent the season at the DW Stadium last term. Wigan finished 18th in the Championship, 12 points clear of the bottom three.

Earlier, Arsenal's midfielder Kasey Plamer joined Bristol City on a permanent transfer. (ANI)

