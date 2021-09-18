Durand Cup: Army Red face litmus test against Hyderabad FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 18 (ANI): In what is expected to be a cracker of a match, ISL side Hyderabad FC will take on a confident Army Red football team in a Group D game in the 130th Durand Cup on Sunday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Hyderabad FC has three points from two matches so far, courtesy a win against Assam Rifles and a loss against Gokulam Kerala in their last game. The Reds are relatively better placed with four points from as many games. They just need to ensure they do not lose, to qualify for the knockout stages.



Speaking ahead of the game, Hyderabad FC's coach Shameel Chembakath spoke about the importance of this match and said, "Indeed it is a crucial match for us. We will try our best as this is our final chance to qualify. I am very impressed about my players' performance. We will be moving with the same spirit and try our best to get further up the pitch. We will try to return to our winning ways to secure 3 points. We are all in this together."

Army Red's coach Anustup Sarkar also expressed his thoughts and discussed if playing against an ISL side adds to the pressure. He said: "After facing the full squad of GKFC we are confident to face any team and name may be Hyderabad FC but as we have seen it's not their ISL side. We will go for a win."

Gokulam Kerala FC, who are currently on 4 points will play in another deciding Group D match on Sunday, against Assam Rifles at the Kalyani Stadium. (ANI)

