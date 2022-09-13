Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC defeat Rajasthan United FC 3-1, reach semi-finals

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): Hyderabad FC cruised past Rajasthan United FC in a 3-1 victory in the fourth and final quarterfinal of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on a rainy Monday.

The ISL side put past three with the help of Ogbeche (6'), Akash Mishra (45'), and Javier Siverio (68') whereas Rajasthan United FC managed to equalise with a goal from Martin Chaves (29', P) but it was too little to make any difference.

Hyderabad FC took the game by storm in the initial minutes of the game as striker Bartholomew Ogbeche opened the scoring from a downward header after Borja Herrera whipped in a cross inside the box in what was the side's first big chance of the game.

The two teams were being tested on their abilities as tricky conditions surfaced on the pitch due to heavy rains.

Manuel Marquez's men found themselves in trouble after a sloppy clearance from a tackle by Rabeeh led to a backpass by Odei Onaindia to Laxmikant Kattimani as the referee awarded an indirect free-kick inside the box. Kattimani rose to the occasion and made himself big to make the save as Hyderabad FC had their entire team in goal.

No sooner than Kattimani's clearance, Rajasthan United FC found themselves at an advantage as Akash Mishra sheepishly committed a handball offence that led to the referee awarding a penalty kick. Martin Chaves converted the penalty as he placed the shot in the left corner to beat Kattimani and restore parity.



Rajasthan United FC continued to find pockets of spaces behind the Hyderabad defence as a RUFC player was through on goal but Akash Mishra was quick enough to stop him in the tracks and make a block right in time.

Right at the stroke of half-time, Akash Mishra righted his wrongs as he handed the lead back to his side after pulling a blistering low-driven shot from outside the box that left the keeper no chance to make a save.

Hyderabad FC kept their attacking momentum going in the second half as they had several of their players going forward but couldn't find an end product to their attack.

The substitutes in the 67th minute made the difference for the Yellow and Blacks as Halicharan Narzary, who came on for Yasir Mohammad, assisted Javier Siverio for a goal with his first touch with the ball. Narzary put a peach of a cross to Siverio as the latter made no mistake and found the back of the net with ease to give a two-goal cushion to his side.

Minutes later, Kattimani was called into action again as Martin Chaves's curling free-kick saw a header going in towards the goal but the custodian made a diving save to keep their lead intact in what was Rajasthan United FC's best chance of the game.

Martin Chaves almost scored the second goal for his side after his curling free-kick hit the woodwork in added time.

Hyderabad FC will now face Bengaluru FC in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)

