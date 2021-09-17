Durand Cup: In-form Bengaluru FC face Delhi FC with eye on quarters spot

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 17 (ANI): Heading closer to the knock-out stages, every match is getting very crucial in the Durand Cup. Bengaluru FC, who started their campaign on a winning note will lock horns with Delhi FC in a Group C encounter on Saturday at the Mohun Bagan ground.



Bengaluru FC had won their inaugural game against ISL rivals Kerala Blasters in a formidable way and a win on Saturday will confirm their spot in the quarter-finals. However, it will be a very important game for the team from Delhi, who are yet to win a match. They are expected to go all guns blazing in this crucial Group C tie. Currently, all teams but Delhi FC sit at 3 points each in Group C.

Speaking about the close encounter with Indian Navy, Delhi FC coach Yan Law said, "Despite having several opportunities, the team could not convert. The ground conditions were not like we have planned and was hampering our style of play but took us time to adjust. We could have converted and maybe they were solid in defence. We worked on our problems and looked after few areas. We will come back with a more professional brand of football."

On being asked about his views on Delhi FC ahead of the match, Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa said, "It's true that Delhi FC is at the bottom of the table, but in a short group stage like the one in the Durand Cup, their fortunes can change very quickly. They have very good players in their ranks, and their position in the group is not a reflection of the quality they possess. We respect them as opponents, and though we haven't played them before, we've watched a lot of their games and we're going to do our best to be prepared for the challenge." (ANI)

