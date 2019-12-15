Each and every day felt so special: Klopp after contract extension

Liverpool [UK], Dec 14 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed happiness over his contract extension with the club saying that 'each and every day felt so special'.

"It's actually so easy but then in the end so difficult to explain maybe - because it just feels right. So far, we had an incredible journey together, each and every day felt so special," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp, who was inducted in the League Managers Association's Hall of Fame last month, extended his contract until 2024 with Liverpool on Friday.

Despite agreeing he witnessed some 'average days', Klopp said his relationship with the club is 'pretty special'.

"There were not only good days obviously, there were some average days involved as well; big defeats, big wins, all that stuff. But it's really about that I wanted to stay a part of this club, that's how it is. Our relationship is pretty special so we want it to continue," he said.

Under the leadership of Klopp, Liverpool has performed brilliantly and the club sits at the top of Premier League points table with 46 points.

Liverpool have also booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League after finishing at the top of Group E. (ANI)

