Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez
Eden Hazard always dreamt of going to Real Madrid: Roberto Martinez

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:21 IST

Leeds [UK], June 11 (ANI): Belgian footballer Eden Hazard has recently joined Real Madrid from Chelsea. "The footballer has joined the club he always dreamt of going," says Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez.
"For Real Madrid, they are getting a phenomenal footballer and for Eden, there couldn't have been too many new chapters in his career," Goal.com quoted Martinez, as saying.
"He always said that he was feeling at home in London with Chelsea. So probably it was the only place that he could have gone and the place where he always had the dream of going."
Martinez also called it a 'perfect fit' and is looking forward to witnessing Hazard's new chapter at Real Madrid.
"I think it is the perfect fit. Everything has been commanded with incredible respect in every party. I think that's the way things should be done. Now we all look forward to seeing how his new chapter at Real Madrid will start," he said.
Hazard had a brilliant career at Chelsea and he netted two goals in the Europa League final against Arsenal to help his side lift the title.
Apart from Hazard, Real Madrid also signed Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes for their 2019-2020 campaign. (ANI)

