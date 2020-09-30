Edouard Mendy was pretty good against Spurs, says Lampard

Leeds [UK], September 30 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he was pleased to see new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy take a proactive approach against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup's round-of-16 match.

Lampard's remarks came after Chelsea's penalty-shootout loss against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last-16 match on Tuesday (local time).

"I thought he was very good. He made a couple of good saves, one particularly good save. He came and caught a few balls, even the one where he came and didn't catch, the idea that he wants to be positive is not a bad thing. Very, very pleased with every part of his game, really," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

The normal 90 minutes action between Tottenham and Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw. For Chelsea, Timo Warner scored the goal in the 19th minute while for Tottenham, Erik Lamela scored in the 83rd minute.



After this, the match went into penalties and Tottenham was able to outclass Chelsea 5-4 on penalties. Chelsea's Mason Mount missed the last penalty kick and as a result, the Blues lost the contest.

"I don't think a shattering blow is what it should be. A disappointing night to get knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Mason will have many more nights for this club and for his country where he will play in games with a huge importance on them and he will be the deciding factor on a positive note in them," said Lampard.

"He has my support for all times and the team and everybody around it. You miss a penalty, it is a collective when you get to a game like this. We were dominant and we want to score more goals at that point because of the amount of possession. A couple of good chances, Callum [Hudson-Odoi] had a good chance at the end of the first half," he added.

Chelsea is currently at the ninth position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 4 points from three matches.

The side will next take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, October 3. (ANI)

