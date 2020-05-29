EFL confirms 3 coronavirus cases from 2 clubs

Lancashire [UK], May 28 (ANI): English Football League (EFL) on Thursday confirmed that after the latest round of COVID-19 testing, three individuals from two clubs have been diagnosed with the virus.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1030 players and Club staff have been tested over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May, with three individuals testing positive from two Clubs," the EFL said in a statement.

The statement further said that those players or club staff, who have tested positive, will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

While the details of the positive tests were not disclosed by EFL, Fulham announced that two of the three are members of their playing squad.

"After the second round of league-wide testing for COVID-19 completed by Fulham FC players and staff this week at the Club's training facility, we can confirm that two players have tested positive for Coronavirus," Fulham said in a statement.

"Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance," it added. (ANI)

