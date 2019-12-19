El Clasico: Barcelona play goalless draw against Real Madrid

Barcelona [Spain], Dec 19 (ANI): Barcelona played out a goalless draw in the La Liga clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

There was nothing to separate the top-two ranked teams in the La Liga. This was the first time since November 2002 that El Clasico ended scoreless.

Gareth Bale's second-half strike - ruled out for offside - representing the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

Barcelona and Madrid are both on 36 points but the former had a better goal difference and hence acquired top spot. Madrid are five points ahead of third-placed Sevilla.

The match was rearranged from October after the initial date became a security risk due to the prospect of Catalan independence protests.

Barcelona will now face Alaves in the La Liga fixture on December 21 while Real Madrid will play against Athletic Bilbao on December 23. (ANI)

