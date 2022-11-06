Elite coaches deliver a masterclass for young players at 'Premier Skills Showcase' in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): The second day of the Premier League celebrating 30 years was kicked-off on November 5, 2022 with the Premier Skills Showcase at the St. Andrews Turf in Bandra.

Premier Skills as an initiative, is run in partnership between the British Council and the Premier League which uses football to develop a brighter future for young people around the world.

The showcase, which was hosted by the Premier League was attended by Paul Dickov, former Scottish striker who played for the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League.

The Premier League legend observed the fine skills at display at the event, where kids from different age groups dazzled him with their tricks and flicks. The young players also got a chance to interact with Dickov at the event during the practice drills that Premier Skills coaches conducted, a Premier League press release said.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary in India in 2022, Premier Skills has already trained 6,890 coaches, teachers and referees across 12 cities in India. The coaches, teachers and referees have returned to their communities to develop the skills and confidence of 112,080 young people.

The former Manchester City star, Dickov spoke about what makes the Premier League great, as he said, "I think it is huge. I am old enough to remember the very first game in the Premier League. For me, it is not just one of the best leagues in the world, it is the best league! it is the most competitive and over the years, there is always been two or three or four world-class teams. But now, as it has evolved, the quality that's there in every team is elite. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day."

Dickov went on to talk about his favourite Premier League memories as he recalled, "My favourite memories would be the very first appearance in the Premier League for Arsenal, scoring my first goal against Crystal Palace for Arsenal and then taking Manchester City back to the Premier League where they belong. They spent a few seasons outside the Premier League, so the first game and we took the club back to the Premier League and we got to witness what it meant to everybody involved at Manchester City. We got to see what it meant to their fans, just so many many great experiences."



English First Division clubs thought that for the sport of football to advance and prosper in the early 1990s, a dramatic reform of the sport was required.

The Founder Members Agreement, which established the fundamental guidelines for the creation of the Premier League, was therefore signed on July 17, 1991.

The League would be allowed to arrange its own broadcast and sponsorship agreements because it would be commercially independent of the Football League and the FA (Football Association).

The 22 First Division clubs left the Football League collectively on February 20, 1992, and three months later, on May 27, the Premier League was founded as a limited corporation.

On Saturday, August 15, 1992, the first Premier League season began with 22 clubs.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon were among the 22 founding teams of the new Premier League.

Six of these teams Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have consistently competed in the Premier League. (ANI)

