Embarrassed and ashamed: Pep Guardiola laments ill-treatment of black people

Manchester [UK], June 18 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is "embarrassed and ashamed" of what white people have done to the black people during the last 400 years.

"White people should say sorry for the way we have treated black people for 400 years. We should send a thousand million messages for the black people. I'm embarrassed and ashamed of what the white people have done for the black people," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

'Black Lives Matter' protests started from the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Premier League returned to action on Wednesday when Sheffield United played out a goalless draw against Aston Villa. Players and coaching staff from both the clubs took a knee to send a 'strong message' of unity.

The match was followed by a clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. Just like the previous match, players and staff from Manchester City and Arsenal also took a knee to extend support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Guardiola stressed that "we all have to do a lot of things for black people which we have not done so far".

"How people can think they are different? All the gestures are good and positive. Everything we can do to make it conscious, it is not acceptable. We have to do a lot of things for the black people which we have not done so far," he said.

Manchester City secured a commanding 3-0 win over Arsenal in the match. (ANI)

