Emery was sacked because he didn't win games: Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Arsenal coach Unai Emery was sacked because 'he did not win games'.

"If he was able to win more games, the communication is perfect. Today there are a lot of weapons to communicate to the players, through the images, through not just the words. I do not completely agree with this. We make analysis after the results, after what happens, it is the same guy," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"It is not easy sometimes when you want to be your own language. But there are the hands, the body, the emotions, the images, your assistants, many things but the reason not was I think the capacity of Unai, there is no doubt about that, it happened because he didn't win games," he added.

Arsenal sacked Emery and his coaching team on November 29.

Manchester City is scheduled to take on Arsenal in Premier League today. (ANI)

