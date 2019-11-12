England midfielder Raheem Sterling
England midfielder Raheem Sterling

Emotions got the better of me: Raheem Sterling reacts after being dropped by England

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): After getting dropped from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying clash, midfielder Raheem Sterling on Tuesday said that the emotions got the better off him during the training session involving Joe Gomez.
Sterling posted a statement on his Instagram account and said: "First and foremost everyone knows what game means to me! Everyone knows that I am not that away inclined and more to the point. Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on. We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me".
"We move this is why we play this sport because of our love for it- me and @joegomez5 are good, we both understand it was a five-ten second thing, it's done, we move forward and not make bigger than it is. Let's get focus on our game on Thursday," he added.

Earlier, it was announced by the Football Association (FA) that Sterling will miss England's upcoming match due to a disturbance at the national team's training camp.
"We can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park. He will remain with the squad," the FA had said in an official statement.
As per media reports, Sterling and Joe Gomez clashed during the training session on Monday.
The duo was also involved in a heated discussion during Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.
England's coach Gareth Southgate also indicated towards the Liverpool-Manchester City clash behind the Raheem Sterling incident.
"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately, the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw," Southgate had said.
"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night," he added.
During England's 6-0 win against Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Sterling scored twice.
England will next take on Montenegro in the qualifying tournament on Thursday, November 14. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:26 IST

Rahane, Pujara express excitement over playing India's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Don't feel any pressure about winning Club World Cup: Liverpool...

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that he does not feel any pressure about winning the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, but sees it as an opportunity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:47 IST

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:35 IST

Raheem Sterling to miss England's Euro 2020 qualifying match due...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling will miss England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying match at the Wembley Stadium after a 'disturbance' at the national team's training camp, the Football Association announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:58 IST

Sri Lanka becomes first South Asian nation to criminalise...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka has become the first South Asian nation to criminalise several offences related to match-fixing as its parliament passed all three readings of a bill labelled "Prevention of Offences Related to Sports".

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:31 IST

IOA rejects new National Sports Code draft

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the new National Sports Code draft and has also raised questions over many articles that are present in the newly crafted draft.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:18 IST

Honoured to be elected as President of ACA, says Shane Watson

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): After being appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said that he is honoured to be elected at the post and it would give him an opportunity to continue to give back to the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:55 IST

Shane Watson appointed as President of ACA

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:42 IST

Manchester City were much better overall, says Rodri despite defeat

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said that his club was 'much better overall' against Liverpool despite suffering a defeat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Sumit Nagal attains career-best ranking

London [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal moved two places up and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:55 IST

West Indies white-wash Afghanistan after securing 5-wicket...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): West Indies defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in the third ODI here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:38 IST

Messi will stay at Barcelona for next four-five years: Bartomeu

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that Lionel Messi will stay with the club for the next four-five years.

Read More
iocl