England announce FIFA WC squad; Maddison, Wilson earn call-ups

London [UK], November 10 (ANI): Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson have been included in England's 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, which will begin on November 20.

As per Sky Sports, their recent form for their respective clubs has become the reason for their national side call-up, despite not playing for England since 2019.

On Maddison's inclusion, England manager Gareth Southgate was quoted as saying by Sky Sports that he is playing really well.

"He is a good player, we have always said he's a good player. He has earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the attacking players that we have got," he said.

"I think at various stages there has been conversations and debates about James. Ahead of the Euros, I do not think he was in contention, he had a bit of a problem with his hip. In September, his inclusion was a fair debate. He's playing as good as any of the attacking players in this country. He is a little bit different to the others. I think we could need that," he added.

Maddison made his last England appearance during his side's 7-0 win over Montenegro in November 2019. But since August 2021, he has the highest number of goal involvements among English players. He has scored 18 and assisted in 12 goals.

On the other hand, Wilson has scored six Premier League goals and two assists this season.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will also be playing in his first-ever senior World Cup. He had earned his senior cap last November and added three more to it in 2022.

Arsenal defender Ben White has also been included. He has higher likelihood to feature in Qatar due to injury to full-backs like Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Manchester City players Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips have been included despite a lack of match fitness following recent injuries while Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been included despite limited game time.

On the selection of this trio, Southgate said, "Harry is one of our best centre-backs. I think we know within the squad that we have a lot of players that have been to tournaments and performed at the level and know what is required.



"Kalvin played last night [for Man City against Chelsea in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win] so I think with him, he is free of injury. We are aware that he is not going to be able to play seven 90 minutes. That would not be possible."

"We are going to have to build his fitness level, but he is available, free of injury and we do not really have a lot of cover for that role in the country. Kalvin is a super player, and we feel that is a risk worth taking."

"Kyle's a little bit different because he's not back in full training yet, but he is going to be available before the end of the group stage."

"Of course, we had to make a really difficult call with Reece James, who we think is a fantastic player, but he was not going to be available, if everything went perfectly, until the latter stages of the tournament."

"There were too many unknowns for us on that road to recovery and also, I don't think we can take a player who is unavailable for the group stages. That would be deemed arrogant in some circles."

"It was a tough call, but Kyle is a long way ahead of that. He is progressing really well."

Some notable names that were not selected include Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse, Jadon Sancho and Jarrod Bowen. Defenders Tyrone Mings, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi have also not earned a call-up.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Luke Shaw (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), James Maddison (Leicester City). (ANI)

