England's Harry Kane (L) and France's Olivier Giroud (R)
England's Harry Kane (L) and France's Olivier Giroud (R)

England, France seal their place in Euro 2020

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:00 IST

Nyon [Switzerland], Nov 15 (ANI): England and France have sealed their place for next year's Euro Cup after winning their respective matches in the qualifying tournament on Thursday (local time).
Turkey and the Czech Republic have also confirmed their place in the tournament, but Portugal's qualification is still unknown despite Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick, uefa.com reported.
England hammered Montenegro 7-0 with the help of Harry Kane's hat-trick in the first half. Among the goal-scoring charts, Marcus Rashford also added his name to confirm England's place in the tournament. The side currently has 18 points from seven matches in the qualifying tournament.
France outclassed Moldova 2-1 after goals from Raphael Varane and Olivier Giroud. The side is now at the top of Group H with 22 points from nine matches.
The Czech Republic sealed their place in the tournament after registering a 2-1 win over Kosovo. Alex Kral and Ondrej Celustka scored for the side to take them to the second spot in Group A of the qualifying tournament.
Portugal defeated Lithuania 6-0 with the help of Ronaldo's hat-trick. With this, he now has 98 international goals. Portugal's qualification is unknown as they are currently placed at the second spot in Group B with 14 points.
The European champions Portugal are waiting to confirm their place for next year's tournament as Serbia defeated Luxembourg to make Group B interesting.
Iceland made Turkey sweat for their qualification as the match ended in a goalless draw. But with the result, Turkey moved up to the second spot in Group H and sealed their place for next year's tournament. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:35 IST

Shame they couldn't give you a 'blank canvas': Michael Vaughan...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has reacted to Graeme Smith's withdrawal from contention for the post of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:20 IST

Shubham Sharma replaces injured Parth Rekhade in Emerging Teams...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The All-India junior selection committee on Friday named Shubham Sharma as the replacement for the injured Parth Rekhade in India's squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:20 IST

When cricket's most-watched rivalry gave the world two most...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): It was on November 15, 1989, when India's Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan's Waqar Younis made their international debuts in the same match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:27 IST

Sydney Sixers sign Steve Smith for upcoming BBL

Sydney [Australia], Nov 15 (ANI): Sydney Sixers on Friday announced the signing of Australian batsman Steve Smith for the upcoming edition of Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:47 IST

Graeme Smith withdraws his name from CSA's Director of Cricket contention

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has withdrawn his name from contention for the post of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:42 IST

Federer avenges Wimbledon loss, defeats Djokovic to reach ATP...

London [UK], Nov 15 (ANI): Roger Federer on Thursday (local time) avenged his Wimbledon loss as he defeated Serbia's Novak Djokovic to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals tournament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:28 IST

Raheem Sterling slams England fans for booing Joe Gomez

London [UK], Nov 15 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling has slammed England fans after teammate Joe Gomez was subjected to boos from a section of the crowd in the Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:07 IST

Third T20I: India women thrash West Indies by 7 wickets, clinch series

Guyana [West Indies], Nov 15 (ANI): India women thrashed West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I here on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:59 IST

Kane Williamson returns to Kiwi squad for Test series against...

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 15 (ANI): Skipper Kane Williamson has returned to New Zealand squad for the upcoming Test series against England and Australia, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:34 IST

Pro League will give match practice before Olympics, says PR Sreejesh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said that the team will get 15-20 matches before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Pro League which will be a good match practice.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:12 IST

India play out 1-1 draw against Afghanistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 14 (ANI): India played out a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Central Republican Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Meeting was productive, shooting issue to look into, says IOA...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had a productive meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CWF) CEO David Grevemberg and president Louise Martin and discussed the issue of shooting with them on Thursday.

Read More
iocl