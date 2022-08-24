England legend Jill Scott retires from football as second-highest capped player of her country

London [UK], August 24 (ANI): England Football announced that star midfielder Jill Scott will retire from football after representing the country in 161 matches.

Scott retires on a positive note after clinching the Women's Euro 2022 title as the second-highest capped English women's footballer, with only Fara Williams, her former teammate, ahead of her.

Scott represented her nation in 161 games across which she scored 27 goals. She has also made appearances at three other Euro competitions other than its 2022 edition, in which England ended as runners-up.

She also represented the Lionesses in the previous four editions of the prestigious FIFA World Cup. She has made more appearances in this tournament than anyone else with a total of 21.

She also represented Team Great Britain in the 2012 and 2020 Olympics added a lot to her career, which also saw her representing Sunderland, Everton and Manchester City at club level and won the game's major domestic honours.



England head coach Sarina Wiegman said in a statement as per team's official website: "I must congratulate Jill on a very special career. I am so glad she was able to end on such a positive memory. It will be hard to imagine an England squad without her as she has been an icon of the team for so long. I respect her decision, but we will miss her positive impact on and off of the pitch for sure."

"To be able to play at the highest level for so long tells you how good a player Jill has been, and her story is a positive example that others will continue to follow. She still has a huge amount to offer, so I hope she won't be lost to the women's game in the future - whatever that role may be. She is a very special person, and although it was only for a short period, I feel privileged to have had the chance to work with her," he added.

Football Association (FA) Director of Women's Football Baroness Sue Campbell also said: "An all-time great, Jill has been a wonderful ambassador. Not just for the England team - to which she has given incredible service - but also English football in general. Her journey to the world stage is truly remarkable and she can be so proud of the part she has played in growing our game in that time."

"Jill is the definition of a Lionesses legend and is loved by so many. You can tell the affection fans have for her from the way her appearances at the EURO were greeted every time by deafening noise. Personally, I shall miss that wonderful smile and unique sense of humour whenever lucky enough to be in her company. Whatever the future holds, she will always be a part of our family."

The FA plans to honour Scott's legendary career at one of England's home international fixtures in Autumn. (ANI)

