Spectators during the match against England
Spectators during the match against England

England players suffer racist abuse during Euro 2020 Qualifier

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:31 IST

Sofia [Bulgaria], Oct 15 (ANI): England football players were subjected to racial abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifying match against Bulgaria on Monday (local time).
The game was temporarily stopped twice in the first half by match referee following abuse from the stands, Goal.com reported.
The match official was even seen discussing the matter with England skipper Hary Kane and an announcement was also made at the stadium.
"Because of racist behaviour which is interfering with the game, the referee has indicated he may have to suspend the match. Please be in no doubt that the game may be suspended and abandoned if racist behaviour continues," was announced.
Three Lions' debutant Tyrone Mings had made the fourth official aware of abuse as he went on to say: "You hear that?"
England were 2-0 up at the time, following goals from Marcus Rashford and Ross Barkley.
A large group of fans who were wearing black hoodies were pictured showing their middle fingers and performing Nazi salutes towards the pitch.
England coach Gareth Southgate made another complaint to the match officials shortly before half-time, with abuse towards his players continuing after the initial warning.
With the match stopped for a second time before the interval, large numbers of the above-mentioned section of spectators were seen leaving the stadium.
Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov also went near the crowd section to speak with fans.
When the match resumed again, England was seen relentless and they defeated the hosts 6-0 after goals from Rashford, Barkley, Raheem Sterling and Kane.
Last week, Kane decided to take the fight against racism in his own hands. Striker Tammy Abraham revealed that the skipper has conveyed his charge against racism to all his teammates.
"Harry Kane said that if it happens (racist abuse) and we are not happy with it, we speak to the player and if he is not happy, we all come off the pitch together. It is a team thing. Do not isolate one person, we are a whole team. If it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us," Abraham had said.
Many England players including Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose, were subjected to monkey chants during the team's match in March this year.
UEFA has a three-step protocol to deal with racism. In the first step, an announcement is made at the stadium to instruct the crowd if there is any racist abuse.
In the second step, the players can leave the pitch while a second message is delivered to fans, before, finally, a decision is made whether to abandon or restart the match.
In England's domestic football competition, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba were also subjected to racial abuse on social media after failing to convert a penalty. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:13 IST

Phil Simmons appointed the head coach of West Indies men's cricket team

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 15 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed former West Indies player Phil Simmons as the new head coach of the men's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:07 IST

CA to match prize money for women's ICC T20 World Cup Australia...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 15 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday announced that the board would be matching prize money for the upcoming women's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to ensure parity with men's prize money.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:03 IST

Meet the men who are likely to rule Indian cricket!

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly who is all set to become Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President, on Tuesday shared a picture with all men who are likely to hold respectable positions in the board.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:20 IST

Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh to make acting debut in Tamil cinema!

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Two Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh are all set to make their acting debut in Tamil cinema.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:04 IST

ICC scraps boundary count rule

Dubai [UAE], Oct 15 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday scrapped the boundary count rule and in case of a super over tie there will be a repeated super over until one team has more runs than the other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:38 IST

Sourav Ganguly's nomination for BCCI is excellent development,...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Expressing happiness over former India skipper Sourav Ganguly filing nomination for the post of BCCI President, Supreme-Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai has said that an experienced player handling the affairs of the cricket body is a

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:14 IST

Zimbabwe and Nepal readmitted as ICC members

Dubai [UAE], Oct 14 (ANI): Zimbabwe and Nepal have been readmitted as ICC members following the conclusion of the ICC board meetings here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:14 IST

Women's Cricket event prize money receives major boost

Dubai [UAE], Oct 14 (ANI): The prize money for International Cricket Council (ICC) women's events will be increased by USD 2.6 million. The increase follows a rise in the revenue generated by the sport, a proportion of which is assigned to prize money.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:48 IST

We can't take Russia as an easy opponent: India skipper Manpreet Singh

Bhubaneswar (Odhisa) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh on Monday said that they can not take Russia as an easy opponent in the upcoming FIH Olympic Qualifiers matches.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:56 IST

India don't need me to make difference against Bangladesh: Sunil Chhetri

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Oct 14 (ANI): Indian striker Sunil Chhetri believes that 'Indian team won't need' him to make a difference when the Blue Tigers go out against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Kohli is at number two, Mayank makes it to top 20 in ICC batsmen...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 14 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli is just one point short of top-ranked Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings issued on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:47 IST

BCCI writes to ICC about not confirming post-2023 events calendar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Rahul Johri, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in relation to the post-2023 ICC events calendar and the additional ICC events 2023.

Read More
iocl