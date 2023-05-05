English Premier League: Brighton stun United, takes all 3 points

Manchester [UK], May 5 (ANI): The Premier League witnessed yet another thrilling encounter, where Brighton Hove & Albion defeated Manchester United in the dying moments of the match, registering a 1-0 win at American Express Community Stadium on Friday.

Brighton & Hove Albion's, Alexis Mac Allister scored from the penalty spot in the additional time (90+9), taking all three points away from Manchester United.

Brighton earned some redemption after their FA Cup semi-final defeat by beating Manchester United in the Premier League to keep their hopes of securing Europa League football alive.

The late strike from the Argentine handed in the eighth defeat of the Premier League season for Erik Ten Hag's side.

In all competitions, Manchester United have lost just 10 games out of which eight are in the Premier League itself. They were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by the Spanish Club, Sevilla.

Brighton looked dominating from the start of the match. They controlled the ball well in the middle of the field and completely outran their opponents. But they failed to put the ball past the goal line as United's goalkeeper, David de Gea came to the rescue every time.

The Seagulls had a total of 22 shots out of which only 6 were on target. Their possession was 60 per cent and their total passes were 562 with 86 per cent pass accuracy. Also, they managed to get eight corner kicks as well.

Whereas, the Red Devils had a total of 15 shots out of which only 5 were on target. They managed to get only 40% possession during the game and their total passes were 384 with an accuracy of 75 per cent. United got six corner kicks in the game.

Currently, the Seagulls are 6th in the Premier League table with 55 points. Brighton & Hove Albion's next Premier League games are against Everton on May 8, Arsenal on May 14, Newcastle on May 19, Southampton on May 21, Manchester City on May 25 and their last game would be against Aston Villa on May 28.

Manchester United are in the 4th spot in the Premier League with 63 points. If they managed to stay in the top 4 till the season ends, they will be able to play in the UEFA Champions League. United's next five Premier League fixtures are against West Ham United on May 7, Wolves on May 13, Bournemouth on May 20, Chelsea on May 26 and their last match will be against Fulham on May 28.

Manchester United will be playing the FA CUP Final against their noisy neighbours Manchester City on June 3. (ANI)