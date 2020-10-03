Enjoying dream of new signings during transfer window, says Arteta

London [UK], October 3 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he enjoys the transfer window as it allows him to dream about players he could possibly bring in for the club.

During the transfer window, Arteta has managed to bring in three players for Arsenal -- Willian, Gabriel, and Alex Runnarsson.

The transfer window will close on Monday, October 5 and Arteta still wants to bring in more players to the club.



"I think it's very exciting because at the end it's the tools that you have to be able to do your job in the best possible way. You can dream about players that you can bring and how you can develop them and change certain positions to fit into what you want to do. It's a big part of the industry," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"These walls, the stadium and the training ground are great, but at the end of the day it's about the people and staff that we have and the players that we have to manage the daily basics. I enjoy it," he added.

Arsenal is currently at the fifth position in the Premier League standings with four points from three matches.

The side will next lock horns with Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday, October 4.

Earlier this week, Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. (ANI)

