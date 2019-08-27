Eric Cantona to receive UEFA President's Award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona will receive the 2019 UEFA President's Award, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that Cantona is a man who refuses compromise and stands up for his values.

"This award not only recognises his career as a player of the highest calibre, but also honours him for the person he is - a man who refuses compromise, who stands up for his values, who speaks his mind and in particular, puts his heart and his soul into supporting the causes he believes in," UEFA's official website quoted Ceferin as saying.

The French international will receive the award on Thursday. Cantona has scored 64 goals in 143 appearances for Manchester United.

The previous winners of this prestigious award include former players like Alfredo Di Stefano, Sir Bobby Charlton, Eusebio, Raymond Kopa, Johan Cruyff, Francesco Totti and David Beckham. (ANI)

