Eric Dier signs contract extension with Tottenham

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): Tottenham on Tuesday announced that Eric Dier has signed a new contract with the club with run until 2024.

Dier has been with the club for six years, having joined the club from Sporting Lisbon back in July 2014. He witnessed a memorable debut with a last-minute winning goal on the opening day of the 2014/15 season at West Ham United.

The versatile defensive player switched from defence to a holding midfield role in his second season with Tottenham and successfully managed to establish himself as an integral member of the team.

More recently, he has impressed playing back in the centre of defence for the team and has now gathered a total of 239 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times.

He has also gone on to earn a total of 40 caps for England, captaining the national team on several occasions. Moreover, he was also part of the squad that finished fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

