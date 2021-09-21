Erik Paartalu and Bengaluru FC part ways ahead of ISL season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): Bengaluru FC and their midfielder Erik Paartalu has decided to part ways by 'mutual consent,' the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday.



A seasoned campaigner and vital cog of the Blues' side, Paartalu has been spearheading the formidable midfield of Bengaluru since 2017. The Australian was the crucial part of the Bengaluru squad that won the Indian Super League 2018-19 and the Super Cup in 2018.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru FC wrote: "UPDATE. The club and Erik Paartalu have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We thank Erik for his time at BFC and we wish him the best for the future."

Paartalu ended the 2019-20 season as the club's highest assist getter with five contributions to his name. (ANI)

