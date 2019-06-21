Erik ten Hag's contract extended by Ajax AFC

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Jun 21 (ANI): Dutch football club Ajax AFC has announced that the team will be renewing the contract of manager Erik ten Hag.

The new agreement between the manager and the club will take effect on July 1, 2019, and it will go on up to June 30, 2022.

"Ajax has reached an agreement with head coach Erik ten Hag for the extension of his contract, which had been effective until June 30, 2020. The new agreement takes effect on July 1, 2019, until June 30, 2022," Ajax AFC said in an official statement.

The 49-year-old has been the head coach of Ajax since February 1, 2018, and he was able to win the National Championship with the team.

Under his leadership, the team was able to win the KNVB Cup and the side also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

In 2013, ten Hag was in charge of Bayern Munich's reserves team, and he was able to win the championship of the regional league.

In 2015/16, he coached FC Utrecht's first team and was able to reach the Cup semi-finals. He also won the Eredivisie play-offs with FC Utrecht the following season.

Ten Hag played from 1989 to 2002 and he has been associated with FC Twente, De Graafschap, RKC Waalwijs, and FC Utrecht in his playing days.

In 1991, as a play Doetinchem, Ten Hag was the undefeated champion of the then first division, and with the Enschede club, he won the KNVB Cup as captain.

