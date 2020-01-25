Erling Haaland breaks Bundesliga record

Dortmund [Germany], Jan 25 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on Saturday scripted history as he became the first player to score five goals in his first two matches in Bundesliga.

Haaland scored twice during a clash against Koln to hand his side a massive 5-1 win over the opponents. Earlier on January 18, Haaland had netted a hat-trick for his club against Augsburg. Hence, the 19-year-old has five goals to his name in just two appearances in Bundesliga.

Interestingly, Haaland has achieved his feat in just 57 minutes of pitch time.

Borussia Dortmund currently hold the third spot in the Bundesliga table with 36 points. The table is topped by RB Leipzig with 40 points followed by Bayern Munich. (ANI)

