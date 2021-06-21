Euro 2020: Billy Gilmour tests positive for COVID-19, to miss game against Croatia

Glasgow [Scotland], June 21 (ANI): Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) stated on Monday.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has confirmed that the midfielder will sit out the meeting with Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night after the latest round of medical checks in the national team camp and will now be forced to go into quarantine after contracting COVID-19.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," the official SFA statement reads.



"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

The 20-year-old made his full international debut against England in the Group D clash on Friday and produced a brilliant man-of-the-match performance as Scotland earned a goalless draw at Wembley.

The Football Association has confirmed all members of England's squad, along with the wider support team, returned negative results after Sunday's latest round of UEFA-organised PCR testing. (ANI)

