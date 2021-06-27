Euro 2020: Croatia winger Perisic tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Spain clash

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 27 (ANI): Croatia winger Ivan Perisic will miss the round of 16 clash against Spain in the ongoing Euro 2020 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Croatia will play against Spain in Copenhagen on Monday, but Perisic would not be a part of the match as he will now undergo 10-day mandatory self-isolation.

"During the evening, the Croatian Football Association received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that national team member Ivan Perisic was positive for coronavirus," the Croatian Football Association said in an official statement.



"The medical service of the national team isolated Ivan from other members of the national team and immediately informed the relevant epidemiological service in detail about the situation, with evidence of compliance with all measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus," it added.

Further giving an update on Perisic, the federation said: "Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and in that period he will not compete in the matches of the Croatian national team. All other national team members, staff members and delegations are negative."

Perisic has been an integral part of Croatia's team over the years and he has so far played more than 100 games for the side.

The winger scored goals against the Czech Republic and Scotland in the ongoing Euro 2020. (ANI)

