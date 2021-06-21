Euro 2020: Italy, Wales qualify to round of 16 from Group A

Rome [Italy], June 20 (ANI): Italy and Wales on Sunday qualified from Group A into the round of 16 stage of the ongoing Euro 2020.

On Sunday, Italy defeated Wales 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico while Switzerland defeated Turkey 3-1 in the Euro 2020 at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Italy topped Group A with 9 points while Wales and Switzerland finished with four points, but the former progressed to the next stage on the basis of goal difference.

In the match between Italy and Wales, the former took the lead in the first half as Matteo Pessina got among the goal-scoring charts. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Italy went in with a lead of 1-0. No more goals were scored in the match, and as a result, Italy emerged victorious.



Meanwhile, in the match between Switzerland and Turkey, the former took the lead in the 6th minute as Haris Seferovic netted the goal into the goalpost.

Xherdan Shaqiri doubled Switzerland's lead in the 26th minute as he scored the goal. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Switzerland went in with a 2-0 lead.

Irfan Kahveci pegged one goal back for Turkey in the 62nd minute, but Switzerland once again restored its two goal cushion as Shaqiri scored his second goal of the match in the 68th minute. In the end, Switzerland managed to win the match, but the side failed to qualify for the next round. (ANI)

