Euro 2020: Muller, Hummels return to Germany squad

Berlin [Germany], May 19 (ANI): Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels on Wednesday were named in Germany's squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The duo is a part of the 26-member Germany squad. Earlier, they both were left out from the national team in 2019 as head coach Joachim Low looked to groom young talent, Goal.com reported.

After the team was announced, Hummels took to Twitter to say: "I am really happy and proud to play for Germany again."

"Back again," tweeted Muller after the announcement.

Muller had made his international debut back in 2010 and he has since racked up 100 appearances for Germany, scoring 38 goals along the way.



On the other hand, Hummels has appeared in 70 games for his country to date and he has five goals to his name.

Both Hummels and Muller were part of the FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

Euro 2020 will commence from June 11 and Germany will take on France on June 15 in Munich.

Germany squad for Euro 2020:Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munchen), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (FC Arsenal)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (FC Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munchen), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta Bergamo), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

Midfielders/Attackers: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munchen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munchen), Kai Havertz (FC Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munchen), Timo Werner (FC Chelsea), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munchen), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munchen), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munchen), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach), Kevin Volland (AS Monaco). (ANI)

