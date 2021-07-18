Euro 2020: Police release images of 10 persons sought in connection with Wembley final disorder

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police have released the ten images of people sought in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final in Wembley Stadium.

North London witnessed ugly scenes which included some ticketless fans storming Wembley in an attempt to watch the game between England and Italy.

London police in a statement said, "Following the match on Sunday, 11 July, officers began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body worn video content from Wembley Stadium and other key locations. The meticulous investigation will continue to identify further people of interest or indeed other offences which may have occurred."



Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met's Public Order Crime Team, said: "Following the scenes of disorder both at Wembley Stadium and in central London, we made a commitment that those responsible would face consequences."

"Today's action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer. If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible. This investigation is in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow," Simpson said.

"We also continue to support police action across the UK to identify those responsible for the racist and offensive comments posted on social media."

Earlier on Friday, Met police informed that two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft following allegations that they took items and shared them, for the purpose of allowing people to have unauthorised access to Wembley stadium during the Euro 2020 final. An 18-year-old man from Ilford, London and an 18-year-old man from Newham, London have both been released under police investigation while enquiries continue. (ANI)

