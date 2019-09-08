France's Kingsley Coman in action against Albania in Euro 2020 Qualifying match
France's Kingsley Coman in action against Albania in Euro 2020 Qualifying match

Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania delayed following national anthem mix-up

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Paris [France], Sept 8 (ANI): Euro 2020 qualifying match between France and Albania got delayed on Saturday (local time) following a bizarre mix-up with the visiting team's national anthem at Stade de France.
In place of Albania's national anthem, Andorra's anthem was played and this riled up the visiting team, who refused to get on with the match, Goal.com reported.
Fans of the Albanian team were also spotted making gestures to protest the playing of the wrong national anthem.
The issue was then raised by Albania with the match referee and UEFA officials.
The kickoff of the match was delayed till the time the correct national anthem was played. In another bizarre incident, the stadium announcer while apologising for playing the wrong national anthem, went on to render an apology in the wrong language (Armenia).
The match was delayed by seven minutes. France was able to defeat Albania 4-1 in the match.
Kingsley Coman scored a brace for France whereas Olivier Giroud and Nanitamo Ikone registered one goal each.
For Albania, the lone goal came in the 90th minute of the match.
The win helped France secure the top spot in the Group H of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers along with Iceland as both teams have 12 points.
France will next take on Andorra at Stade de France on September 10. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:12 IST

Was extremely surprised at England's tactics, says Ricky Ponting

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said that he was surprised with the kind of tactics England employed on the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:38 IST

No such thing as failure for ISRO and sportspersons: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday drew a comparison between the hard work of ISRO and sportspersons by asserting that there is no such thing as failure for the space agency and athletes of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:36 IST

It will be difficult, but anything is possible: England coach...

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): England coach Trevor Bayliss says that winning the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes will be difficult.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:28 IST

Like to get into tough situations and take the team through,...

Manchester [UK] Sept 8 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith says he likes to get into tough situations and be the player on whom the team can count upon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:25 IST

Final fixtures for ICC Women's T20 World Cup announced

Dubai [UAE], Sept 8 (ANI): The final fixtures for the upcoming women's T20 World Cup were finalised on Sunday as both Thailand and Bangladesh qualified for the tournament after an impressive showing at the global qualifying event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:52 IST

19-year-old Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to clinch...

New York [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Saturday (local time) became Canada's first Grand Slam champion as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:16 IST

Australia post target of 383 runs for England to win

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia declared their innings at 186/6 and posted a target of 383 runs for England to win the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:54 IST

Mohammad Nabi to retire from longest format after one-off Test...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is all set retire from the longest format of the game after the conclusion of ongoing Test against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:18 IST

Steve Smith completes 600 runs in Ashes

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday completed 600 runs in the ongoing Ashes series against England at Old Trafford Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Warner scripts first pair in international cricket

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner recorded his first pair in Test as he was bowled out for a duck in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:03 IST

Playing against Qatar will not be easy: Indian football coach Stimac

Doha [Qatar], Sept 7 (ANI): After losing to Oman 2-1 in their first match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Indian coach Igor Stimac on Saturday said playing against Qatar would not be easy as they are the strongest team in the Group E.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:35 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board expresses grief over Abdul Qadir's demise

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday expressed its shock and grief at the demise of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

Read More
iocl