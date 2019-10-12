The Czech Republic coaching staff and players on the bench celebrate at full time
The Czech Republic coaching staff and players on the bench celebrate at full time

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Czech Republic stun England

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 08:00 IST

Prague-Vrsovice [Czech Republic], Oct 12 (ANI): The Czech Republic stunned England 2-1 in the ongoing Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on Friday (local time) here at the Sinobo Stadium.
With this win, the Czech Republic has moved level on points with England in the group. England had not lost either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier since 2009.
England was able to register an early goal. Skipper Harry Kane converted the penalty in the fifth minute to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.
Raheem Sterling's run was ended by Lukas Masopust's clumsy trip and as a result, England was awarded a penalty.
The Czech Republic did not have to wait a long time for the equalising goal as Jakub Brabec netted the ball in the 9th minute, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.
Both teams kept on making attacking moves in the first half, but they did not manage to register more goals and as a result, at the half-time mark, the scoreline remained 1-1.
In the second half, England got a chance in the 57th minute to take the lead. but Sterling was denied by Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.
Zdenek Ondrasek defied the odds and registered a goal for the Czech Republic in the 85th minute to give the side a 2-1 lead.
England did not manage to score more goals and as a result, they had to suffer a loss.
Before this match, England had a perfect record in their group.
On the other hand, with four wins from their last five qualifiers, the Czech Republic is in good shape to finish in the top two. (ANI)

iocl