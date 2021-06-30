Euro Cup: Sterling, Kane shine as England beat Germany to reach quarter-finals

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Raheem Sterling and Hary Kane scored a goal each as England reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing Euro Cup after defeating Germany 2-0 on Tuesday.

England defeated Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final.

In the first half, both teams tried hard but weren't able to score. There were chances but both the goalkeepers ensured no goal was scored.



The intense first witnessed a gripping game but both England and Germany kept their hopes in the Round of 16 match.

The second half seemed similar before Sterling in the 75th minute scored a goal to give England the lead. With this score, Sterling has now scored 15 goals in his last 20 matches for England.

Kane doubled England's advantage in the dying minutes of play to make sure Germany loses all hopes of staging a comeback. With this, Kane equalled Wayne Rooney's record of seven goals scored at major tournaments for England.

The quarter-final match will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

