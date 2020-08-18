Europa League: Inter Milan defeat Shakhtar Donetsk, to clash with Sevilla in finals

Dusseldorf [Germany], Aug 18 (ANI): Inter Milan progressed to the finals of the Europa League after defeating FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals on Monday (local time) at the Esprit Arena.

With this, Inter Milan will now clash with Sevilla in the finals of the tournament on Friday, August 21.

In the match between Milan and Donetsk, Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the Antonio Conte's side as he registered the goal in the 19th minute of the match.

The first half did not see more goals, and Milan went into the interval with 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Milan increased their intensity and as a result, the side was able to register for more goals.

Danilo D'Ambrosio scored the goal in the 64th minute, and his strike was followed by Martinez, increasing Milan's lead to 3-0 in the 74th minute.

The final nails in the coffin were struck by Romelu Lukaku as he scored goals in the 78th and 83rd minute to give Inter a 5-0 win.

Earlier, Sevilla had defeated Manchester United in the first semi-final of the Europa League. (ANI)

