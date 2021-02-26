Europa League: Manchester United to clash against AC Mila in round-of-16

Zurich [Switzerland], February 26 (ANI): Manchester United will be clashing against AC Milan in the round-of-16 tie of the UEFA Europa League, the organisers confirmed on Friday.

The draw for round-of-16 fixtures of the Europa League was revealed on Friday. Olympiacos will clash against Arsenal while Tottenham Hotspur will square off against Dinamo Zagreb.

Granada and Molde will take on each other while Slavia Praha will face off against the Rangers in the round-of-16 fixtures. Ajax will square off against Young Boys while Dynamo Kyiv will take on Villarreal.



Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk will take on each other in the round-of-16 fixture.

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday, March 11, with the second legs set to be played on Thursday, March 18.

If ties are level after 180 minutes they are decided on away goals, first and foremost. If teams still can't be separated, it will go into extra time.

If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers). (ANI)

