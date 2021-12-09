Europa League: Spurs fixture against Rennais postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

London [UK], December 9 (ANI): Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed that its UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take on Thursday evening.

The decision has been taken after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club. "Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course," said Spurs in an official statement.

Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, Spurs have been advised to close the First Team area of its Training Centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.



All other areas of the Training Centre remain operational.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte confirmed eight players of his first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Conte told reporters at his pre-match press conference, as per goal.com: "Eight players and five members of staff but the problem is that every day we're having people with COVID, people that yesterday weren't positive and today are, and we're continuing to have contact with. It's a serious problem."

"Everyone is a bit scared. People have families. Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don't know. Better me than a player for sure. But I think it's not right for everyone. We have contact with our families," he added.

With the 10-day period of self-isolation for anyone who tests positive, Spurs' players hit by the outbreak could miss the next three games. Last time when Spurs players were on the field they produced a strong performance to beat Norwich City 3-0 as they remain unbeaten under Conte in the league. (ANI)

