Everton defender Michael Keane signs new five-year deal

Liverpool [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): England defender Michael Keane has signed a new five-year deal with Everton on Sunday.

The 27-year-old earned a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad this week and capped a memorable few days with a new contract to keep him at Goodison Park until 2025.

Keane played every minute of Everton's Premier League games post-lockdown last season, claiming a handful of man-of-the-match awards and maintaining an elevated level of performance he will employ as a benchmark when the new campaign kicks off in a fortnight.

The centre-back has made 94 Premier League appearances since signing from Burnley in summer 2017 and scored three goals.

Keane figured 31 times in the top-flight last term and became a regular for manager Carlo Ancelotti in the closing months of the campaign.

"I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds. I am learning every day on the training pitch with the manager and all his staff. They have been brilliant and really got across the way they want us to play. The manager is one of the best there has been," Keane told the club's website.

"I am hoping we can kick on this season and make the fans proud again. Before lockdown I had a good run of form and, hopefully, I can keep that going into this season and keep improving. I am not happy just staying where I am at the minute. I want to keep improving and keep learning. My best years are definitely ahead of me," he added. (ANI)

