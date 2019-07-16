Former Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph
Former Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph

Everton FC confirms signing of Fabian Delph

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:46 IST

Everton [UK], July 16 (ANI): English football club Everton FC has confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester Day. The footballer has joined the club on a three-year deal.
"Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion. The Everton fans seem to know football, seem to understand it, it seems to be in their blood and they really back the team," official website of Everton FC quoted Delph as saying.
"I'm really happy to be here, I'm going to give absolutely everything - nothing less than 100 per cent. Hopefully, we can push together, fans and players, to do something special," he added.
Delph played a crucial role in Manchester City's Premier League campaign in the 2017/18 season. The midfielder went on to feature 20 times for Manchester City across all competitions in the last season.
"When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality. But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important and if you can put those two things together then that can only be good for the club, " Everton's manager Marco Silva said.
The 29-year-old Delph had joined Aston Villa in 2009 and he went on to spend six years with the club.
After his time at Aston Villa, the player departed to play for Manchester City in 2015.
Delph has represented England at under-19 and under-21 level and he went on to make his debut for the senior team in a friendly match against Norway in 2014.
Everton had finished the Premier League 2018/19 season at the eighth position with 54 points from 38 matches. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:42 IST

Glamorgan signs Fakhar Zaman for upcoming Vitality T20 Blast

Glamorgan [UK], July 16 (ANI): English country Glamorgan has confirmed the signing of Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman for the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:04 IST

BCCI invites fresh applications for men's cricket team head...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited applications for men's cricket team head coach and support staff.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:32 IST

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occassion of Guru Purnima.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:17 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad shows respect for Kane Williamson

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): New Zealand's Kane Williamson became one of the most respected skippers as he won billions of hearts with his calmness in defeat at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:14 IST

England celebrates World Cup win at 10, Downing Street

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): After winning their maiden 50-over World Cup, England cricket team continued their winning celebrations as they went to 10, Downing Street to meet the UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:57 IST

Ashes will be bigger than World Cup, says Joe Root

Melbourne [Australia], July 16 (ANI): Member of the 2019 World Cup winning team and England Test captain Joe Root on Tuesday said that the upcoming Ashes Test series will be bigger than the recently concluded 50-over tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:02 IST

Major respect to Roger for a titan fight: Djokovic on Wimbledon final

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): After defeating Swiss tennis veteran Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic on Tuesday showed respect towards his opponent saying "major respect to Roger for a titan fight".

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:37 IST

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep returns to top 5

Florida [US], July 16 (ANI): Simona Halep returned in the top five of the updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings after winning her maiden Wimbledon title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:17 IST

Peter Siddle makes his Ashes selection case stronger

Melbourne [Australia], July 16 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle is making his selection case stronger in the Test squad for the upcoming Ashes, beginning August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:17 IST

NZ cricket team's homecoming celebration on hold

Christchurch [New Zealand], July 16 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White on Tuesday said due to logistical complications it would not be feasible to have a homecoming celebration for the World Cup runners-up team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:14 IST

Gary Stead feels declaring joint winners was an option

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that declaring joint winner was an option to be considered after his side lost the World Cup final at the hands of England on the basis of boundary count in the match.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:55 IST

Intercontinental Cup: DPR Korea defeat Tajikistan 1-0

Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], July 15 (ANI): In the fifth match of the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, DPR Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 here at EKA Arena on Monday.

Read More
iocl