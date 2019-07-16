Everton FC confirms signing of Fabian Delph

Everton [UK], July 16 (ANI): English football club Everton FC has confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester Day. The footballer has joined the club on a three-year deal.

"Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion. The Everton fans seem to know football, seem to understand it, it seems to be in their blood and they really back the team," official website of Everton FC quoted Delph as saying.

"I'm really happy to be here, I'm going to give absolutely everything - nothing less than 100 per cent. Hopefully, we can push together, fans and players, to do something special," he added.

Delph played a crucial role in Manchester City's Premier League campaign in the 2017/18 season. The midfielder went on to feature 20 times for Manchester City across all competitions in the last season.

"When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality. But what they can bring to our dressing room is also important and if you can put those two things together then that can only be good for the club, " Everton's manager Marco Silva said.

The 29-year-old Delph had joined Aston Villa in 2009 and he went on to spend six years with the club.

After his time at Aston Villa, the player departed to play for Manchester City in 2015.

Delph has represented England at under-19 and under-21 level and he went on to make his debut for the senior team in a friendly match against Norway in 2014.

Everton had finished the Premier League 2018/19 season at the eighth position with 54 points from 38 matches. (ANI)

