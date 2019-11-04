Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min

Everton investigating alleged racist abuse against Son Heung-min

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton are investigating alleged racist abuse of Tottenham's striker Son Heung-min during the sides' 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
The 27-year-old South Korean national Son, was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for a trip on Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. Gomes collided with right-back Serge Aurier and was stretchered off with a horrific injury, which has since been confirmed as a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle, Goal.com reported.
"Everton is investigating an alleged incident of racist behaviour by a supporter attending today's fixture against Tottenham. Everton strongly condemns any form of racism. Any such behaviour has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game," the official statement from Everton read.
Both Aurier and Son were clearly distressed after realising the severity of Gomes' injury, and Son left the pitch in tears. Reports have since suggested Son was racially abused by a member of the crowd at Goodison Park.

Gomes will undergo ankle surgery as confirmed by the club. The incident occurred in the 77th minute at Goodison Park with the Tottenham leading 1-0 and resulted in a red card for Son. Players were visibly shaken by the extent of Gomes' injury. (ANI)

