Everton to refund fans with tickets for remaining 2019-20 Premier League games

Liverpool [UK], May 18 (ANI): Everton has confirmed that all the fans with tickets for the club's remaining five home Premier League fixtures of the 2019-20 season will be able to claim a refund.

The club made the decision due to the "increasing expectation that should the remaining games be played, they will take place behind closed doors."

"Season ticket members will be entitled to a credit or refund on a pro-rata basis for the five games and will also be given the option to forgo part or all of their balance in order for the club to donate that amount in full over to Everton in the community," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"The option for a portion -- or all -- of the available refund to be made available to Everton in the community was introduced as a result of requests from fan groups and individual supporters who have been keen to show their appreciation for the club's charity," it added.

The statement further said that the club's charity's work has come into increased focus during the coronavirus pandemic, as a result of the Blue Family coordinated outreach campaign.

"The Blue Family initiative has benefited thousands of vulnerable and isolated people and is continuing to provide key assistance and support to those in our community in greatest need," it read.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

