Everton's clash with Man City postponed due to coronavirus

Liverpool [UK], December 28 (ANI): Everton's clash with Manchester City has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Toffees were due to play host to Pep Guardiola's team at Goodison Park in the Premier League clash on Monday night.

City informed that they reported a 'number of positive cases' ahead of the clash which resulted in the encounter being called-off.



All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"After the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," City said in a statement.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume," it added. (ANI)

