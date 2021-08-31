Everton's Moise Kean returns to Juventus on two-year loan deal

Turin [Italy], August 31 (ANI): Italian striker Moise Kean has officially returned to Juventus from Everton on loan, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Kean has re-joined Juve on an initial two-year loan deal worth EUR7m, but the Italian giants have the obligation to buy him outright for EUR28m in 2023 with that fee set to be paid in instalments.

The 21-year-old returns to the Club, where not only did he take his first steps in professional football, but where he grew up, as a boy and a player. Kean made his debut for Juve's first team in November 2016, where he became the first player born in the 2000s to take the field in Serie A.



Just a few months later, in Bologna, he scored his first goal at the age of 17 years and 88 days, to become Juve's second-youngest scorer in the league, after Renato Buso (16 years and 304 days) in 1986. That goal also proved to be the first scored by a player born in the 2000s in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

He said goodbye to Turin at the end of the 2018/19 season, in which he played 13 games and scored six goals in the league and one in the Italian Cup. He left with four trophies won, two Scudetti, an Italian Super Cup and an Italian Cup.

After a year at Everton, he joined Paris Saint-Germain last season on loan, where he went on to score 17 goals between Ligue1 (13), Coupe de France and Champions League (three in this competition). (ANI)

