Every game is a new story: Nemanja Matic ahead of clash against Brighton

Manchester [UK], September 30 (ANI): Manchester United are gearing up for the Carabao Cup clash against Brighton, whom they defeated in their previous match in Premier League. However, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said that the previous match's result will have no impact on the latest battle between the sides as "every game is a new story".



"It has happened a few times, playing a team in the league and then again in the cup [straightaway], but I think every game is a new story and every game you need to prepare at your best. It will be a new game on Wednesday and everything is possible. We know we have to play better. Of course, there will be some changes because them and us are playing games every three or four days," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.

"If they come on the pitch with some of the same players who played on Saturday then we will see those videos and see how they play and the way they create attacks and the way they defend. We can use that. But I think it will be a completely different game. And we are ready to compete again and hopefully we can win again," he added.

Manchester United secured a 3-2 win over Brighton on September 26 and both sides will be facing each other again for the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on Thursday. (ANI)

