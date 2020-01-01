Every game is must win for Arsenal: Mikel Arteta

Leeds [UK], Jan 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Manchester United in the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said 'every game for the club is a must-win'.

"Every game for us is a must-win. Against any opponent, we have to win. We are Arsenal and these are the demands," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"The second goal that we conceded was in a transition where we had a bad structure and organisation when defending big spaces with equal numbers," he added.

Arsenal faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday after scoring an early goal. The hosts conceded two late goals by Jorginho and Tammy Abraham.

Arteta is familiar with the quality of players Manchester United have and hope that Arnesal will not give them the opportunity to score.

"We made one half-bad decision and these things are similar, with space they [United] can punish you for sure. That's my worry now. I hope that the result doesn't affect them too much," Arteta said.

"They were all physically blown and disappointed in how the game ended because they didn't feel that they deserved that, but we have to move on. We have another game and it's a big one as well. They have to respond and this is the challenge now," he added.

Arsenal are placed at the fourth spot with 24 points and will take on Manchester United on January 2. (ANI)

