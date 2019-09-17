Indian head coach Bibiano Fernandes (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Indian head coach Bibiano Fernandes (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

Every match day is a new day, says India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and Turkmenistan get ready to face-off each other in the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifier, Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes has said that players must respect their opponents whenever they step on the field, as every match day is a new day.
"The number of goals you have scored against a team does not matter. Every match day is a new day. You must respect your opponents at all times," the AIFF quoted Fernandes as saying.
India has been placed in Group B alongside hosts Uzbekistan, Bahrain, and Turkmenistan.
"This is one of the tougher groups in the AFC Qualifiers, and we have been working hard for this competition. We know getting the desired results will not be easy in any of the matches, but we believe that if we play to our ability we will overcome this group," said Fernandes.
India in their first game will lock horns with the challenging competitor Turkmenistan on Wednesday.
"Turkmenistan will be a tough opponent in the opening game. Of course, we have been preparing for these matches for quite some time, so the boys know exactly what to do. We have our plans, and hopefully, proper execution of these plans will lead to three points tomorrow," he said.
After their clash with Turkmenistan, India will next play against Bahrain on Friday and subsequently with Uzbekistan on Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:12 IST

The country stands behind Ben Stokes in support: Tom Harrison

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison on Tuesday backed Ben Stokes after an English daily published a report about the cricketer's secret family tragedy, saying that the country stands with him in support.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:50 IST

David Alaba out for two-three weeks, confirms Niko Kovac

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Bayern Munich's David Alaba is set to stay out of action for two-three weeks, manager Niko Kovac confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:18 IST

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini confirm...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:01 IST

Bangladesh A squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-man A squad which will tour to Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:57 IST

Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 crore for Anju Bobby George's academy

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 5 crore to athlete Anju Bobby George's Athletics Academy at Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:19 IST

UAE announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Dubai [UAE], Sept 17 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:06 IST

Fans always expect Real Madrid to win Champions League, says Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard said that fans have 'so much expectation' and always want them to win the Champions League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Upcoming T20Is will help in preparation for 2020 T20 World Cup,...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As South Africa and India get ready to face-off each other in the second T20I of the three-match series, Men in Blue batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that the upcoming T20Is will help team India in preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:12 IST

Neymar's Champions League suspension reduced to two games

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar's Champions League suspension on Tuesday was reduced from three games to two games by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:53 IST

Scotland smashes 2nd highest T20I total as associate nation

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 17 (ANI): Scotland defeated the Netherlands by 58 runs after scoring 252 in the second match of the ongoing Tri-Series on Monday here at Dublin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:45 IST

Extra cricket benefitted me, says Alyssa Healy

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI): Amid a busy schedule, Australia women batter Alyssa Healy said that 'extra cricket' has benefitted her game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:41 IST

Stokes blasts English daily over his 'secret family tragedy' report

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday issued a statement against an English daily after they published a report about the cricketer's "secret family tragedy".

Read More
iocl