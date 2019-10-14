Liverpool's James Milner
Liverpool's James Milner

Every single day, you can learn something: James Milner

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:44 IST

Liverpool [UK], Oct 14 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder James Milner believes that every single day, one can learn something new.
"I think I've been fortunate enough to be playing a long time and played with some great players and under some great managers, but every single day you go out on that field you can learn something," the club's official website quoted Milner as saying.
"Maybe my role's a bit more about helping the younger guys now as well. But I can learn from my teammates, I can learn from the manager," he added.
The 33-year-old said that if a player thinks like he knows everything, then he is going to struggle.
"You've always got to try to improve as much as you can, so I'll go into every training session, every day, with that mindset that you never know anything," he said.
"I'm sure the manager's learned things and he's been in football a lot longer than me. I think if you've got the mindset where you think that you know everything, you're going to be struggling," Milner added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:27 IST

Looking forward to a great new innings: Mamata Banerjee...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying that she is looking forward to a great new innings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:14 IST

Mahmudullah aiming to secure a spot in Bangladesh squad for India tour

Dubai [UAE], Oct 14 (ANI): After returning to full bowling workload, Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah said that every national team player is trying to find a spot in the squad for the 'big series' against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:38 IST

Gautam Gambhir turns 38, cricket fraternity extends their wishes

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Monday wished former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is celebrating his 38th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:12 IST

BCCI president welcomes Ganguly's appointment as cricket body chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CK Khanna on Monday hailed the decision to appoint Sourav Ganguly as the president of the cricket governing body.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Amit Shah's son set to be BCCI secretary

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is set to become the secretary while Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal will hold the position of treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:35 IST

Third ODI: India women wins toss against South Africa, elect to bat first

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): India women won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the third ODI here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:33 IST

Russia defeat Cyprus, qualify for Euro 2020

Strovolos [Cyprus], Oct 14 (ANI): Russia thrashed Cyprus by 5-0 in the ongoing Euro 2020 qualifiers at the GSP Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 02:55 IST

Sourav Ganguly set to be new BCCI President: Sources

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former Indian Cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to become the new President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST

Brigid Kosgei smashes marathon world record in Chicago

Chicago [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Kenyan Brigid Kosgei smashed Paula Radcliffe's world record and became the quickest woman to run in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:37 IST

South Eastern Railway lifts All India Railway Hockey Championship trophy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): South Eastern Railway defeated North Eastern Railway 2-0 to lift 26th All India Railway Hockey Championship trophy, which concluded here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:06 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Lakshya Sen for winning Dutch Open

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has lauded shuttler Lakshya Sen for winning the Dutch Open men's singles title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:30 IST

India held Bangladesh to 1-1 draw in SAFF U15 Women's Championship

Thimpu [Bhutan], Oct 13 (ANI): India was held to a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the penultimate group stage match of the SAFF U15 Women's Championship at Chalimithang Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl