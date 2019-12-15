Everyone in the stadium enjoyed his performance: Flick praises Coutinho's hat-trick

Leeds [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): Bayern Munich interim head coach Hansi Flick lavished praises on Philippe Coutinho after the latter scored a hat-trick against Werder Bremen.

"I think everyone in the stadium enjoyed his performance. It made me especially happy that the whole team celebrated together with him and shared his happiness from the heart," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

With the help of Coutinho's hat-trick, Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen by 6-1 in Bundesliga on Saturday. Apart from Coutinho, Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the match and the final goal of the match was scored by Thomas Muller.

Flick said he is happy with the performance of Coutinho.

"He scored three goals and assisted twice. This is amazing. We are very happy with his performance," he said.

Bayern Munich hold the fourth spot on the Bundesliga table with 27 points, six points behind the top-placed RB Leipzig. (ANI)

