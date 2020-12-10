Everyone is waiting for Madrid derby, says Forlan

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Madrid derby in the LaLiga, former Atletico Madrid forward Diego Forlan said everyone is waiting for the clash across the country and around the world.

Forlan feels that rivalry between the defending LaLiga champions and Atletico is similar to other teams in the same city fighting to prove their mettle.

"The rivalry between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid is like all teams in the same city. In this case, they are two great clubs who want to be the best in the city. It's a great derby to see, and of course to play," LaLiga quoted Forlan as saying.



"Every derby is special. Being there, doesn't matter if it was at the Vicente Calderon or the Bernabeu. Everyone is waiting for the game, in the city and across the country. And LaLiga is watched all around the world. You know a lot of people are going to watch the game so you're excited to play," he added.

Recalling his memories of Madrid derby Forlan said, "We drew a lot! My best derby memory was when we drew at the Bernabeu. They scored an equaliser in the last minute, but I'd scored at the beginning of the game. I also hit the post. We deserved to win that game, but they scored in the last minute and we drew."

Atletico is at the top spot of the standing with 26 points while Real Madrid is in fourth place with 20 points. Both the teams will take on each other at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid on Sunday. (ANI)

