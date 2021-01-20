Everything was rosy in mid-November but now it's not: Lampard on Chelsea's dip in form

Leicester [UK], January 20 (ANI): Amid Chelsea's drastic dip in form, manager Frank Lampard said that "everything was rosy" in mid-November but now things have changed and his focus is on getting the club out of the difficult period.

Lampard's comment came after the club lost 2-0 to Leicester City in the Premier League here on Wednesday.

"I can't get caught up in what the reaction will be. I took this job knowing there will be difficult times. We had a ban, we had young players, at the minute we have new players and we can see they are striving for form and to be settled into this team. We just have to fight. Everything was rosy in mid-November but it's not so rosy now," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying when asked about his future and if he is feeling the pressure after their recent run.



"We are not the only team to suffer and I'm not the only manager to be put under this sort of pressure. The lucky thing for me is that I'm good at handling the pressure. I don't like that we are not winning games, I want everyone to be talking about how we are moving towards the top of the league like we were a month ago. I just have to concern myself with getting us out of this difficult period," he added.

Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison scored a goal each in the match to hand Leicester City a win. With this victory, Leicester City moved to the top of the Premier League table.

With 19 matches played, Leicester is on top with 38 points, one ahead of Manchester United, who have played a match fewer and face Fulham on Wednesday. Whereas, Lampard's side is placed eighth with 29 points.

Lampard also admitted that their opponents looked confident while Chelsea looked like a team out of form.

"We were beaten by the better team. The general theme of our performance was slower, was more sluggish, was lacking confidence but also lacking a bit of desire to run. That comes down to confidence at times. When a team is confident, they look like Leicester, like we did a month ago. They were sharper than us, they ran more than us and they showed real moments of quality. They looked like a team in form, we looked like a team out of form," he said. (ANI)

