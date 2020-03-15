Ezequiel Garay becomes first La Liga player to test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Valencia CF's defender Ezequiel Garay has become the first La Liga player to test positive for coronavirus.

The defender took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19.

The Argentine forward posted a picture of himself and captioned the post as: "It is clear that I started 2020 badly. I have tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very well and now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities, for now, to be isolated".



Spanish football league La Liga has already been suspended for at least two weeks in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus.

Football has been hit by coronavirus as Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's player Callum Hudson-Odoi have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths. (ANI)

