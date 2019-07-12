Ezri Konsa joins Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Ezri Konsa has signed a contract with Aston Villa from Brentford on Thursday.

Konsa, who is 21-year-old, was a part of the England squad at the recent European U21 Championship in Italy. Moreover, he was member of the England squad that won the U20 World Cup in 2017.

Konsa is elated over his signing and tweeted: "Proud to sign for @AVFCOfficial. It's always been a dream to play in the Premier League and this wouldn't have been possible without God, my family and my friends. Thanks to the fans for the amazing welcome. I can't wait to get started! #AVFC."

Head Coach Dean Smith said that Konsa fits the profile of a player that they have been looking for.

"Ezri fits the profile of the type of player we were searching for. It helps that Richard O'Kelly and I have worked with him before. He's a high-potential player who I believe can step up to the Premier League and I'm really looking forward to working with him again," the club's official website quoted Smith as saying. (ANI)

